Revoking Article 370: National Conference approaches Supreme Court

National Conference has approached the Supreme Court of India on today challenging the Union Government’s ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019, which revoked Article 370 and Article 35A.

The party led by former chief ministers Omar Abdulla and Farookh Abdulla has opposed the union government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories. The NC leaders accuse that the new move is to take back the democratic rights and freedom given to the state.

The National Conference leaders Mohammed Akbar Lone and Hasaan Masoodi filed a petition in the apex court to declare the presidential order as unconstitutional, void and inoperative.