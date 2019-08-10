Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar over from his chair ; see what happened next : Watch Video

In a video showing Sonakshi Sinha knocked Akshay Kumar over from his chair while they were busy with Mission Mangal promotions goes viral on internet.The video that was shared by Sonakshi to her Insta stories has Akshay sitting besides her and talking to the concerned person about Mission Mangal and related subjects. While doing so, Akshay adjusts in his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. Sonakshi, who was seated near him, saw the opportunity and with a slight nudge to Akshay’s chest knocked him over from his chair.

In the video, Akshay can be seen taking the fall, while his co-stars, including Taapsee pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and others gasp in wonder and fear. Luckily, the fall was not serious and Akshay recovered from the incident soon afterwards. Explaining the reason behind the same, Sonakshi can be heard saying, “When people irritate me, that’s what I do.” Overlaying the video, Sonakshi also wrote, “You Should’ve seen their faces,” possibly referring to all those present during the incident, who were seemingly too shocked by Sonakshi’s bold and spontaneous move.