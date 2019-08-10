Terror-funding case : Kashmiri politician Rashid Engineer arrested by NIA

Former Independent MLA in Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday in connection with a case related to the funding of terror activities in Kashmir, officials said.

Rashid, who was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir, is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case. He was earlier questioned in the case in 2017 and again summoned earlier this week.

The officials said that he was unable to give any convincing answers to the questions and therefore, his custodial questioning became necessary. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly supplying money to terror groups and separatists in the Valley.