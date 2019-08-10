Typhoon Lekima : 13 killed, several missing

At least 13 people were killed and 16 others missing after Typhoon Lekima made landfall in the early hours of Saturday in China’s Zhejiang province, according to state-run media said.The typhoon will move north at a speed of about 15 km/h, with gradually weakening force, the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) was quoted as saying by the China Daily.

The storm will sweep through Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces before making another landfall in the southern coastal areas of the Shandong Peninsula late Sunday, the NMC said.At around 1:45 am local time, Lekima made landfall in Zhejiang’s Wenling city with a maximum wind force of 187 km/h. So far 13 people were killed and 16 others missing, the report said.

The NMC issued a red alert as the super typhoon approached on Friday, before downgrading the level to orange as the winds eased to 144 km/h on Saturday morning.

The storm on Friday past the northern tip of Taiwan, where nine people were injured, thousands of homes lost power temporarily and more than 500 flights were cancelled.