‘What a beautifully crafted movie’: Indian cricketer praises a Malayalam Movie

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has praised the recently released Malayalam film ‘ Kumbalangi Nights’. ” What a beautifully crafted movie this kumbalangi nights is!!! ?simple storyline but such elegance”, Ashwin tweeted.
Kumbalangi Nights are directed by debutant director Madhu.C.Narayan. The film produced by director Dileesh Pothan has released in February this year. The film has won both critical acclaims and was blockbuster in the box office.
What a beautifully crafted movie this kumbalangi nights is!!! ??simple story line but such elegance
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 10, 2019
Post Your Comments