22-year-old dumps BMW car in canal for this shocking reason

A youth pushed his BMW car in a canal after his parents denied to buy him a Jaguar car, police said on Saturday.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deshraj said: “On Friday morning, we were informed by locals that a car has gone down into a canal.”

“We went to the spot. The youth Akash from Mukarampur, who had demanded a Jaguar car from his parents, had pushed his BMW car into the canal as he felt that his BMW car was small,” he said.

“His parents have said that their son is mentally unwell. We are doing further investigation to see if there is any violation of law. As of now, the youth is with their family,” said the DSP.