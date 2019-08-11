Congress again appoints part president from Gandhi family

Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi as the interim President of the party. The Congress Working Committee also accepted Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation from the top post after the Lok Sabha election drubbing. His resignation was initially not accepted, however, the Congress leader had remained adamant on quitting the post.

The CWC, the party’s top decision-making body, met twice in the day to decide the new party chief. During the first meeting, Sonia and Rahul said that they did not want to be a part of the process to choose the successor to the post of party chief. Following hour-long deliberation, Congress leaders couldn’t reach a conclusion. The party then formed five sub-groups region-wise to consult with the party leaders on Rahul’s successor.

When Congress leaders met for the second time, according to party sources, all the five sub-groups, including the one with Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi on board, proposed Rahul’s name. However, Rahul declined to withdraw his resignation. It was then decided that Sonia will take charge at least until the organizational elections are held.

Sonia Gandhi entered politics in 1994, three years after her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated. In 1998, she was appointed as Congress President for the first time. She held the post till 2017 when she handed over the charge to Rahul.