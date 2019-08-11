Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was a criminal,says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday sparked a controversy by saying that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a ‘criminal’ as he imposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chouhan also criticised Nehru of announcing ‘cease-fire’ in war with Pakistan. “Jawaharlal Nehru is a criminal. When Indian forces were chasing out Pakistan tribals from Kashmir, he declared a ceasefire in which 1/3rd of Kashmir was occupied by Pakistan. If there wasn’t ceasefire for a few more days, the whole of Kashmir would have been ours”, Chouhan was quoted by ANI.

Chouhan further added saying that the second crime that Nehru committed was that of imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “In one country, how can two symbols, two constitution and two heads can exist? This was not injustice but was a crime against the nation,” said Chouhan.