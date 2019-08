Opener Chris Gayle on Sunday became the first West Indies cricketer to feature in 300 ODIs, achieving the feat in the second ODI against India. The 39-year-old overtook ex-West Indies captain Brian Lara, who played 299 ODIs. Ex-West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul follows Lara with 268 ODIs. Gayle has scored 10,397 runs and taken 167 wickets in ODIs so far.