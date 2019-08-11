Is Samsung coming with a 6000mAh phone ? Details Inside

It seems that Samsung is not satisfied with the 5000mAh power and wants to upgrade the battery life on its devices. Recent images coming out of a South Korean test lab suggest that Samsung is working on a device that will pack a huge 6000mAh battery. The device speculated here could be the alleged Samsung Galaxy M20s.

GalaxyClub refers to the photo below, which apparently was leaked out of South Korean testing facilities. In the picture is a Samsung battery with product code EB-BM207ABY, which actually belongs to a device with model number SM-M207F.



This Samsung phone would have the largest battery capacity if it turns out into a reality. In the image, the capacity says 22.45 Wh, which basically converts into about 5831mAh.