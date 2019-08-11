Kerala Floods : Petrol pumps refuse to offer fuel to Indian Army for rescue operations

Kerala Petrol pumps refuse to offer fuel for the army who came for rescue operations following state government’s request in rain affected districts.

As the weather deteriorated, the troops travel on off-roads and in military vehicles. Such vehicles with less mileage need more fuel. The troops approached three petrol pumps for fuel at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad. But petrol pump owners were reluctant to give fuel, saying there was no guarantee to get paid and the revenue department has not given a receipt also.

Army officials requested for fuel twice, but the owners did not change their stand. The army then seized the petrol pumps with special powers for disaster management. They then left after filling full tank.