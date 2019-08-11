Kerala Floods : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit Kerala Today

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Kerala, which has been reeling under flash floods and landslides.Rahul will reach Kozhikode in the evening and he will be in the State for the next two days.

He will visit Wayanad only after checking the climatic condition in the district. He would meet officials to take stock of the flood conditions.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the flood situation in Kerala.