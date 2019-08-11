Micro-needling technique; You can say bye to acne scars now; Details Inside

Researchers have found a new process called micro-needling, that helps rejuvenation and decreases the inflammation and scarring that often plagues those with acne. The researchers reviewed all the scientific studies done on micro-needling for the treatment of acne scars from 2009 to 2018. They analysed 33 studies from this 10-year period studying both efficacies of treating acne scarring with micro-needling.

Micro-needling in combination with other topical treatments, as well as overall patient’s satisfaction. Their research found all 33 articles analysed showed an improvement of acne scar appearance as well as increased patient satisfaction when micro-needling was used in combination with another therapy.