National film awards 2019 : Jury chairman removes FB post following cyber-attack from Mammootty fans

Jury chairman Rahul Rawail removes FB post following cyber-attack from Mammootty fans.He receives lot of criticisms for ignoring Mammootty for the best actor award. Several fans and movie lovers have also lashed out at jury chairman Rahul Rawail for his reply when he was asked whether the Malayalam star was even considered for the award.

Later, Rahul Rawail had come out with a Facebook post explaining why Mammootty was denied the award. He also mentioned that he was forced to post it as he has been subjected to cyber-attack by the actor’s fans. He then posted another message suggesting that the actor has personally apologised to him on behalf of his fans.

However, latest reports suggest that the jury chairman’s posts regarding Mammootty have disappeared from his Facebook page. It is believed that the chairman himself might have removed it as fans continued to abuse him through their comments under the posts. More than 1000 comments were seen against Rawail. Now, it seems that the fans have started posting hate comments below his older posts.