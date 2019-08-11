PAK girl attacks Priyanka Chopra verbally for tweeting Jai Hind ; Details Inside

Priyanka Chopra was verbally attacked at an event conducted in us . She has been verbally assaulted by a Pakistani woman who accused her of encouraging nuclear war against her country.

The pak women questioned the tweet of Priyanka where she congratulated the Indian Air Force after Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

“Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces,” Priyanka’s tweet read.

The Video of verbal abuse is getting viral on Internet” As a Goodwill Ambassador, you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. People like me have supported you in your business…,” the woman said.

I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me,” she responded.