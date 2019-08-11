Release date of Dhanush- Manju Warrier film ‘Asuran’ announced

The release date of Tamil film ‘Asuran’ was announced by the makers of the film. The film marks Tamil entry of ‘Lady superstar’ of Malayalam film industry Maju Warrier. The film will be released on October 4.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vettrimaran. Dhanush plays the lead role in the film.

Dhanush and Vettrimaran have earlier teamed up to give critically acclaimed and box office blockbuster films like ‘Polladhavan’, ‘Aadukalam’, and ‘Vada Chennai’. So the expectations are on high. Also, Manju Warrier joining this team has also increased the hype of the film.

The film is based on Tamil novel’Vekkai’ written by Poomani. The film narrates a rural drama set between the 1960s and 1980s. Dhanush will play a double role as father and son.

The music of the film is composed by G.V.Prakash. And R.Velraj is the director of cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli.S.Thanu.