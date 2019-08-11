“Son, there’s a lady at the back, go and flirt with her ” Arjun Kapoor turns possessive, warns Karan Tacker

The video of the Bollywood couples Malika Arora and Arjun Kappor who had been making headings recently made their irst joint appearance at an award show on Friday. The ‘it’ couple of Bollywood sat together at the Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM) held at Palais Theatre in St Kilda, Melbourne.

During the function, when the host Karan Tacker showered praises on Malaika, Arjun quickly turned into a possessive boyfriend. Praising Malaika, Karan said, “You look absolutely gorgeous even after a 20-hour flight.”

Arjun added responded, “Son, there’s a lady at the back, go and flirt with her.”

