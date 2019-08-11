“Why Blame Others” K Surendran Lashes Out at these Ministers

The fact that the intensity of rainfall has reduced in Kerala offered some respite to central Kerala districts on Saturday, but overall the situation is still grim, especially in Northern parts of Kerala.

Government agencies are still on high alert. Meanwhile, it has been reported from many collection centres in Kerala that the enthusiasm shown by the general public to help the victims during last year’s flood is sadly missing this time.

Collection centres are not as busy as it was last time and Kerala C.M believes that one of the reasons for this lukewarm response from the public is the false messages being spread about Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund(CMDRF). There are many messages claiming that the fund was used for other purposes and not for relief works. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that such acts to malign CMDRF is a wrong committed to the state and that there should be a combined effort to stop such acts.

BJP leader K Surendran has now responded to C.M’s claim. Through his Fb post, Surendran asked why C.M, Finance minister and Electricity minister are angry about such messages being peddled by people through profiles with no identity

“Did anyone in a responsible position allege that CMDRF is a scam and that the amount was used for other purposes? Those who lied that the Central government gave only 500 crores during last year’s flood are saying this now. When you have learnt nothing from last years floods, why put the blame on others” he asked.

