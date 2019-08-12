Actress releases video from the sets of ‘ Indian 2’. : Video

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a video from the sets of ‘Indian2’. ‘Indian 2’. The film is the sequel of blockbuster Tamil film ‘ Indian’ directed by Shankar. Kamal Hassan plays the lead role in the film. The shooting of the film started on today.

The film will have Rakul Preeth Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani playing the female leads. Rakul Preet Singh will play the pair of Siddharth. It is said that Siddharth will play the role of Kamal Hassan’s grandson in the film.

‘Indian’ directed by Shankar was released around 20 years ago. The film which portrayed the one-man fight of a freedom fighter against corruption was released in 1996.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music and Ravi Varman will be handling the camera of the film.