Are you a virgin? fan asks Tiger Shroff and his reply shocked media

Recently on the Ask Me Anyting session the acotr gave a chance to the fans to interact with him on Instagram.Tiger was responding to many questions decently until a fan asked him if he was a virgin.

In this Insta story, a fan asked Tiger Shroff, “Are you virgin?’ to which the ‘Baaghi 2’ actor gave a very filmy reply. Tiger wrote, “Abe besharam! Mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe. (Shameless! My mom and dad also follow me).”

Apart from that, Tiger was also asked about the number of girlfriends he had till now. Tiger said, “Not enough.”

However, when Tiger was asked during the interactive session if he was dating Disha, he said, “Meri aukaat nahi hai, bhai.”