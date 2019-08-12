Chief Minister announces monthly monetary compensation to flood victims

The Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has announced a monthly monetary compensation to flood victims. The Karnataka government will give Rs.5000 to all those who had lost their homes in the flood. The amount will be given on a monthly basis until the construction of their permanent houses was complete.
Rs. lakh will be given to those families whose homes were partially damaged and Rs. 5 lakh will be given to those families whose homes were fully damaged.
Around 80 taluks of 17 districts in the state have been affected by the flood.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada: 5 bridges & 300 houses damaged or completely destroyed in the floods in the district. These families will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each. As an emergency relief, Rs 10,000 will be distributed to the victims pic.twitter.com/sfi4FZRfjQ
