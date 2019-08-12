Chief Minister announces monthly monetary compensation to flood victims

The Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has announced a monthly monetary compensation to flood victims. The Karnataka government will give Rs.5000 to all those who had lost their homes in the flood. The amount will be given on a monthly basis until the construction of their permanent houses was complete.

Rs. lakh will be given to those families whose homes were partially damaged and Rs. 5 lakh will be given to those families whose homes were fully damaged.

Around 80 taluks of 17 districts in the state have been affected by the flood.