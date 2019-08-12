Crocodile spotted on the roof of the house in flood-affected area: Video

A crocodile was spotted on the roof of a submerged house in the flood-affected Rayabag taluk in Belgaum district in Karnataka.

The news agency has released the video of the crocodile resting on the roof of the house which is submerged in the floodwater. It is not known who has recorded the video. The video becomes an instant hit on social media. The video has gathered around 40,000 views.

The forest department officials reached the area to rescue the crocodile but it was not found there. Earlier crocodiles straying in the street of Gujarat has been also released. The NDRF teams had rescued them.

Around 40 people had lost their lives in the flood and rain-related accident in the state. Around 600,000 people were evacuated from their homes and shifted to relief camps. Almost 2028 villages in the state are affected by the flood. Around 1168 relief camps were opened in 17 districts.