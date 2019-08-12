Holiday declared for educational institutions in five districts

The district administration has announced a holiday on tomorrow for all educational institutions in the five districts in the state. A holiday is announced for all educational institutions in Thrissur, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

The holiday is effective for all institutions including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganawadis, and Madrassa.

All universities in Kerala has postponed all the examinations scheduled for tomorrow. The university union election scheduled to held on 14 of this month has been postponed by MG University.