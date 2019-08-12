Kerala couple says will not leave home for this reason: Video

A couple from Thrissur has declined the rescue workers demand to leave their home, as they were given shelter to around 40 dogs. Sinto and Sunitha from Thallikkulam in Thrissur have taken this stand. The news was reported by Asianet News.

Sinto and Sunitha were protecting around 40 dogs which were rescued from streets. Although floodwater is entering their home also they are not interested in leaving their home as these dogs may not get any other shelter.

The neighbors of the couple had transferred to relief camps earlier. But the Sinto and Sunita say that there was nobody else to give food and take care of these dogs that were taken from streets. In the camp we will get food but who will give food to these dogs, the couple asks.