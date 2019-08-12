Kerala Floods : IMD predicts more rain in Kerala

According to reports,a low pressure is developing in the Bay of Bengal region which may lead to more rain in the state. The meteorological department has however added that there will not as severe as earlier.

The new low pressure is expected to develop by Tuesday which will lead to rain throughout the state. At present, there is a reduction in the rain in most parts of Kerala. Rescue operations are going in full swing and the situation is expected to get better. There is no red alert in any districts while six districts have been issued orange alert today.

It has also issued an orange alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad on 13th while Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram received orange alert for 14th. The department also issued a warning to the fisherfolk as there is a high chance of strong winds of about 40 to 50kms in the coastal areas.