Kerala Floods : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi urges state govt, centre to provide immediate aid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the state and Central governments to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the floods in Kerala and promised to do everything possible to get the people back on their feet.

“It is heart-breaking to see what all the people of Wayanad have lost. We will do everything in our power to help them get back on their feet,” Gandhi tweeted after visiting people affected by floods and landslides in his constituency.

“I visited Kavalapara, the site of the landslide in Bhoothanam. Several people are still trapped and rescue operations are underway but more help is required immediately”, he said.

“I visited M E S MAMPAD COLLEGE RELIEF CAMP, to meet with the victims of the flood. I have assured them we will appeal to the State & Central govt. to provide immediate assistance & we will help in any way possible,” Gandhi said in another tweet.