Metro employee commits suicide on Facebook live,video goes viral

An employee of the Delhi Metro allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his rented house here and streamed it live on Facebook, police said.The victim, 27-year-old Shubhankar Chakraborty, hailed from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, they said.

No suicide note was found from his house in east Delhi’s Shahdara where he was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a plastic wire around his neck, they said.Chakraborty had a fight with his father who visited him two days ago. However, it is being ascertained if he took the extreme step due to the fight. No one has raised any suspicion on the death, police said.

The Facebook live stream purportedly showed him climbing atop a cooler, wearing Delhi Metro’s uniform. He looked into the camera a couple of times, kissed his company identity card twice before taking his life. A mobile phone kept buzzing in the background as he allegedly hung himself.“He had joined the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in June and was a staffer in the Electrical and Maintenance Department,” a source said.