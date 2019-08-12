President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Eid-al-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on Eid-al-Adha.

Kovind took to Twitter to extend his Eid greetings and posted messages on the microblogging site in three languages — Hindi, English and Urdu.

“Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad,” the President tweeted.

“Idu”I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture.”

The Prime Minister also chose Twitter to convey his greetings.

“My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!,” Modi tweeted.