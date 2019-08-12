Reliance launches Jio Fiber in India with free 4K TV and set-top box

The announcement was done by the Chairman of Reliance Telecommunications Mr Mukesh Ambani. Jio GigaFiber will start from 100 MBPS monthly plans. Jio will also offer high speed 1000 MBPS internet plans.

The plans will cost ?700 per month for the basic 100 MBPS package with high-end plan offering 1000 MBPS speed costing ?10,000 per month. Jio will also give a free 4K TV to users along with a 4K set-top box. The users who will pay the annual package fee in advance will get the free TV from Jio.

You will have to enrol for Jio’s annual packages in order to avail this offer. Based on the package that a user will opt for, he will be entitled to either a 4K TV or a Full HD TV. We are awaiting more details on this welcome offer. Paying the annual fee in advance can be a huge commitment. You won’t be able to switch to any other Internet provider in case someone comes with better plans.

The annual plans will come bundled with 4K TV offer which will work with Jio TV to deliver Live TV viewing experience. Jio has also launched a service where its customers can directly watch movies released on the very first day from home itself. Jio is calling it as First-Day-First-Show movies service. This will be made available from June 2020.

You will have to register on Jio’s official website in order to enrol for the Jio GigaFiber Welcome offer. The link to enrol will be added on this page shortly. There is no update as of yet on how much will these annual packages cost. They also haven’t revealed the data threshold that will come with each plan.