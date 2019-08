After captian Virat Kohili eneded his evergreen 100 of 11 ODI innings withour a century, pacer Bhuvanehswar Kumar asserted that if can be clearly seen that how bad Virat wanted a century. He inturn added that Virat was determined to score hundred “Not because he was out of form…but because he was getting out in 70s and 80s,”

“Wicket wasn’t easy…we know how good Kohli is,” he further added.