Train service restarted in these routes in the state

Train servive has been restarted in the Shornur- Kozhikode route after four days. The service has been resumed after railway officials give permission after conducting technical examination in the Kozhikode Farookh railway bridge.

The railway has stopped the service in the route after water entered in the railway track and signal system was damaged. Also water rise above many of the railway bridges in the route. Today the railway authorities have made technical examination in all the bridges and found that there is a problem.

The train services in the state were stopped after railway tracks were rendered unusable following flooding, and landslips.