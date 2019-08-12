Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Aamir Khan

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Vijay Sethupathi will act in the next film of Aamir khan.

Vijaya Sethupathy revelaed this at Melbourne. He said to a news agency that the discussions about a movie starring Aamir Khan and him is continuing. He was in the Australian city to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Vijay Sehtupathi has been selected as the best actor for his acting in the Tamil film ‘Super Deluxe’. Vijay portrayed the role of Shilpa, a transgender in the film. Earlier Aamir Khan has visited the sets of Tamil film ‘Sanga Thamizh’ in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role.