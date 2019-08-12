” We stand committed to support people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in all their developmental needs”, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that the company is committed to supporting people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in all their developmental needs. He said this while addressing the 42nd annual general body meeting of Reliance.

He also made it clear the Reliance will create a special task force and will make several investment announcements soon. He revealed that the group will invest in the newly formed union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was reacting to the Prime Ministers request to Indian business community to invest in the area.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani: Responding to the call of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we stand committed to the needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. You will see several announcements for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/hewKDYb9FM — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

On August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his address to the nation has urged the Indian business community to invest in the region which is underdeveloped.

Reliance Industries has also assumed the full responsibility of the families of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack.