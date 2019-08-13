12778 Online Transactions, You Won’t Believe How Much Money Was Collected in Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Many prominent leaders of the left including Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had openly condemned acts of certain people trying to malign Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. There have been a few allegations raised from many corners that the money donated by different people to fund the relief and rehabilitation works have been diverted for other purposes. CPI(M) leaders felt that such allegations have discouraged people from donating money to CMDRF this time.

However, the numbers emerging are a positive sign for the government. About Rs 2 Crore has reached CMDRF in two days just through online transactions alone. The details of other donations are yet to be revealed. About 12778 online transactions have been made in the last two days(Sunday and Monday). The government had not made any official request to people to donate to the fund.