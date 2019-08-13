A man arrested for divorcing wife by triple talaq for this silly reason

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man for divorcing his wife by triple talaq for asking thirty rupees for buying medicines.

The incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The woman has lodged complaint police accusing that her husband divorced her for asking thirty rupees for buying medicines. She also accused that her two kids have been taken away from her. The couple was married three years ago.

” I got married three years back. I asked Rs.30 for medicine and instead, he started shouting at me and gave me triple talaq. Thereafter, his family pushed me out of the house”, the lady said in her complaint.

Uttar Pradesh police have said that they have received a complaint in which a woman has accused that her husband gave her triple talaq. The UP police have confirmed that they have registered a case are doing an investigation and also necessary action will follow.

The triple talaq bill ( Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 was passed by both house of the Indian Parliament on July 30. The bill criminalizes the triple talaq among Muslims and also a jail term of three years.

After the bill has been passed many Muslim women have come forward claiming that they were divorced by their husbands using the triple talaq.