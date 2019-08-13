“All of India is not with Modi ,Congress and Communist Party are ‘Sympathisers’ of Pakistan”,says Pak leader : Watch Video

Pakistani politician and Journalist Mushahid Hussain has said there are many sympathisers of Pakistan’s cause in India.During his appearance in a debate on Geo Tv said that Indian author Arundhati Roy, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and political parties like Indian National Congress and Communist Party are “sympathisers” of Pakistan.

When news anchor asked when miseries of Kashmiri people will end, Hussain said, “We have to approach this issue in a serious and sustained manner. This is a long battle. India is a big country. And many people from India are sympathisers with you like Arundhati Roy, Mamata Banerjee, Congress party, Communist party, and Dalit parties. All of India is not with Modi.”