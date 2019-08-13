Chandrayaan 2:India’s Moon mission set to leave Earth’s orbit

India’s second Moon mission, Chandrayaan 2 will leave Earth’s orbit on Wednesday. The ISRO is all set to carry out the crucial manoeuvre on Wednesday morning. The manoeuvre will be carried out between 03.00 and 04.00 hrs IST. The manoeuvre is known as Trans Lunar Insertion.

The Chandrayaan 2 will be around the Moon on August 20. The mission will be landing on the Moon on September 7. The ISRo has already performed five Earth-bound orbit raising manoeuvres. The fifth manoeuvres were carried out on August 6.

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT pic.twitter.com/1XKiFCsOsR — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1, successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the Earth’s orbit on July 22. Chandrayaan2 is the second Moon mission of India. The mission comprises of an Orbitor, a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan. The rover is housed inside the lander.