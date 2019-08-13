Did you know this fruit has miraculous effect on your sleep !

Bright red and round, cherries are our favorite mixture for so many desserts. Everyone loves cherry ! and the cherry cola is not that much not known to many among.

A bowl of salad with a generous helping of cherries can instantly bring a distinct flavour and perkiness to it.

Looks like cherries are extremely good for your health. They’re packed with vitamin C, potassium, melatonin among other nutrients. Read on to know why cherries make for a super food and how you can stock them at home.

Cherries are rich in plant compounds. They are loaded with natural melatonin, which influences your sleep pattern. Go for cherry tart juice or raw cherries to get a good night’s sleep. Plus, they also have anti-inflammatory compounds, to help your body stay relaxed for longer.