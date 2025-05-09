Balochistan Liberation Army capture Pakistani posts

Quetta: The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that it has captured several strategic Army posts across Balochistan that include the provincial capital, Quetta. The BLA claimed that Pakistani Army has retreated from the region.

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, their fighters launched coordinated assaults across six locations in Kech, Mastung and Kachhi districts, using a combination of remote-controlled IEDs, automatic weapons and grenade launchers. These attacks specifically targeted Pakistani forces, their supply convoys and critical infrastructure.

On May 8, BLA operatives targeted a Pakistani bomb disposal squad in the Dashtak area of Zamaran, killing one soldier in a remote-controlled IED blast. The following day, separate attacks were launched on checkpoints in Katgan and Sah Dim, where heavy weapons and grenades inflicted further casualties. An Army supply truck in Sah Dim was completely destroyed in another IED attack.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Indian authority issues travel advisories

To cripple communications and logistics, the BLA also targeted and destroyed a Ufone communication tower in Haji Shahr, Kachhi and attacked vehicles allegedly involved in looting Baloch resources in Mastung’s Chotu area.

Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan as a retaliation to the Pahalgham terror attack. India carried out 24 precision missile strikes on 9 terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) on Wednesday (May 7) early morning. The nine terror camps were strongholds of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Operation Sindoor started at 1:05 am and lasted for 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists and injuring 60.

On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Indian air defense systems intercepted and neutralised multiple drones and missiles launched by Pakistan over key cities such as Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaisalmer, Udhampur and others.