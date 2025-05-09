Operation Sindoor: Indian authority issues travel advisories

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in India has issued travel advisories for airlines and passengers. The BCAS has advised all airlines and airports in the country to strengthen security measures. All passengers will go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC), often known as pre-boarding inspections, at all airports.

Vehicles will be carefully examined at all airport terminals, IDs will be checked before admittance, and passenger luggage will be scrutinised at random. Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been prohibited. Air Marshals will be deployed accordingly.

‘In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes so that no untoward incident takes place in the country. Accordingly, utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders,’ BCAS said in its order.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that 24 airports across the country have been temporarily closed for civil flight operations as of Thursday evening amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Several Indian airlines have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to plan accordingly and cooperate with the enhanced security checks.

Air India said, ‘Due to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security regarding enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across the country are encouraged to allow extra time for check-in and boarding. Check-in will close 75 minutes before departure.’

Akasa Air posted a similar notice on X, saying, ‘Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to their departure. This is to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process.’

‘Passengers must carry valid government-approved photo ID for airport entry. In addition to checked baggage, only one handbag weighing up to 7 kg will be permitted. All passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding.’ IndiGo, India’s largest airline, also issued a statement.