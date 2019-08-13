“Didn’t have even Rs 200 when I started off” says Akshay Kumar who is the Highest-Paid Celebrity of 2019.

Akshay kumar becomes the only Indian to be featured in Forbes in the list of world’s highest- paid celebrities of 2019.The superstar has delivered a series of hit films and is awaiting the release of his yet another much-talked about film Mission Mangal.

“I will tell you a few incidents. And it has happened many times. I have seen the lowest phases. I have gone through ups and downs at least three four times in my career, which is a lot for any actor.” he asserted.

But every time I have gone through it, I just do one thing – I go down my building and see how many cars I have. Then, I look at my house, sometimes I go to my office and look at everything. Kyun ro raha hoon main? Fayda kya hai? God has been so kind so I don’t think I have the right to feel even a little low because there are so many people who have nothing. If I start thinking like this, then I would be the most selfish person ever.” he further said