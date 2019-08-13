Elderly Couple Chases Away Masked Robbers, Watch the Incredible Video

If any robbers anywhere in the world are thinking that old people are easier targets for them, this video will make them think twice. 70-year-old Shanmugavel, a resident of Kalyanipuram in Kadaiyam(Tamil Nadu) and his wife, 65-year-old Senthamarai displayed stunning resolve, presence of mind and agility beyond their age to drive away a couple of masked robbers.

Shanmugavel was sitting on his chair outside his house when a man in mask sneaks behind him and pulls him back with a piece of cloth around his neck. He struggles for a few seconds, tries to alert his wife and moments later his wife enters the scene. She wastes no time, grabs some chappals from the floor and flings it at the intruders. Another masked man enters the scene at the same time.

Soon the first masked man loses his grip over the cloth around Shanmugavel’s neck and the old man lands a powerful kick at the second masked man. The couple manages to push both robbers to a side, then swings everything at them- from chairs to bucket, whatever they could get. Check out the amazing video here

Video courtesy: The Dictator