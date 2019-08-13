Heavy Rain and Floods : Govt declares holiday for all educational institutions

Kerala flood death toll rose to 85 while number of missing people stands at 57 and 32 people injured are getting medical help. As per reports, so far 265 houses have been fully damaged in Kerala due to inundation.

In Kerala, over 2.51 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,639 relief camps. The toll in the flood fury has gone up 72 while 58 people still missing, according to the report issued by the state government at 7 pm Sunday.

Collectors of Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kottayam and Alappuzha announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the districts on Tuesday (13-08-2019).

The holiday will be applicable to all educational institutions including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas and anganwadis, the Collectors said. The holiday was announced as several areas in these two districts continued to be inundated and relief camps were functioning at several schools. Meanwhile Pathanamthitta Collector P. B. Nooh announced a holiday on Tuesday (13-08-2019) and Wednesday (14-08-2019) for all schools in the district where relief camps are functioning.