“India is Older than Islam and Pakistan,” Says Islamic Scholar

Ever since India abrogated article 370, there has been a growing discontent from certain corners of Pakistan and India. Many are using the situation to push their communal agenda, are placing religious priorities above nations, but Islamic scholar Imam Tawhidi has an important message for such people. Mr. Tawhidi who had already criticised Pakistan for supporting Islamic terrorism has now come up with a tweet where he reminded people that India is older than Islam and Pakistan.

Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India. Muslims converting from Hinduism to Islam doesn’t change the fact that the entire region is Hindu Land. India is older than Islam let alone Pakistan. Be honest..” wrote Imam on Twitter.

His words are unlikely to make any change in the attitude of the people who are peddling a communal agenda, but such admissions from Islamic world carry a lot of weight in the current political situation in Kashmir.