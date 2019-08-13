“Inhuman Administrator” K Surendran Lashes Out at Pinarayi Vijayan and Here is Why

Sevabharathi activist Lilu was one among the brave warriors of the state who lost his life while fighting the rain fury.
Lulu was engaged in rescue works from Saturday Morning and it was by the afternoon that his friend realized that he was missing. After a long search, his body was found by 9 30 pm. Kerala will forever remember his services and valour, but Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had not mentioned anything about Lulu in his Facebook post.
BJP leader K Surendran couldn’t let that go and he lashed out at Kerala C.M through his Facebook post.
No inhuman leader like Pinarayi Vijayan. He uttered not a single word about Lulu in his Facebook post. His deliberate ignorance is only because it was an RSS activist who lost his life for others. It is the plight of this land that an administrator has such wrong mind” wrote Surendran on his Facebook. (Original Fb Post below)
Post Your Comments