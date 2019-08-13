“Inhuman Administrator” K Surendran Lashes Out at Pinarayi Vijayan and Here is Why

Sevabharathi activist Lilu was one among the brave warriors of the state who lost his life while fighting the rain fury.

Lulu was engaged in rescue works from Saturday Morning and it was by the afternoon that his friend realized that he was missing. After a long search, his body was found by 9 30 pm. Kerala will forever remember his services and valour, but Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had not mentioned anything about Lulu in his Facebook post.

BJP leader K Surendran couldn’t let that go and he lashed out at Kerala C.M through his Facebook post.