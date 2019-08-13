Is fighting with your partner is good for your relationship?: Read what science says

The couples who argue and fight each other will have a good relationship. Sounds funny. It is really not Science says that fighting with your partner is good for your relationship.

A study conducted on around 1000 adults has come with this conclusion. As per the study couples who argue were ten times more likely to be in a good happy relationship when compared tho those did not argue and swept their issues under the carpet.

The study was conducted by Joseph Grenny, the co-author of the book ‘Crucial Conversations’ has revealed this.

More than four in five respondents to the survey said poor communication played a role in a previous failed relationship.

As per the study, the most controversial and argument provoking topics of discussion were sex, money and irritating habits.