Kashmir issue : Pakistan foreign minister urges political parties to stand united

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday asked Opposition parties to come together on Kashmir, saying the country should have a united stand on the issue.

Addressing the media in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where he celebrated Eid al-Adha and visited a refugee camp, Qureshi said the entire “Pakistani nation and political leadership is united on the issue of Kashmir and one voice will be sounded on August 14 in support of Kashmiris.”

Pakistan has announced that it will observe August 14 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and August 15 as ‘Black Day’ after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.Qureshi urged for unity among political parties in Pakistan on Kashmir and warned that doing politics on the issue would harm the cause.

He urged political parties to come together on the Kashmir issue, saying that Pakistan must have a united stance on the matter.

“We have our differences…But there is no difference on the issue of Kashmir. If there was any difference, a joint resolution would not have been passed,” he said.