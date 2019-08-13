Kerala Floods : IMD predicts more rainfall in flood hit Kerala , death toll rises to 85

Accoding to the weather bulletin by IMD, there is no red alert in any district in Kerala, but more rains are predicted in the coming three days. “Starting tomorrow, rains will be heavy in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki till Wednesday, while on Thursday it’s going to be isolated rains,” an IMD official said.

Heavy rainfall and subsequent floods have battered Kerala for the past few days, taking the death toll to 85 on Tuesday. The deaths have been reported from 14 districts of Kerala between August 8 and August 12 due to floods. Meanwhile, 53 people are still reported missing in several areas. The maximum deaths have been reported from Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. In Malappuram, 29 people have lost their lives, in Kozhikode, 17 have died while in Wayanad, 12 people have been killed in rain-related incidents.

The heavy downpour reduced drastically on Monday in Kerala, giving a sigh of relief to those engaged in rescue operations. At present, around 2.87 lakhs people are staying in 1654 camps across the state. Rescue teams are working hard in the worst-affected areas of Meppadi in Wayanad and Kavalapara in Malappuram. In Alappuzha, which was the worst ever floods last year, has more than 10,000 people in relief camps this year.