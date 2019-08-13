Suzuki launches Access 125 new edition in India: Price and Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched an all-new drum brake variant of Access 125 with alloy wheel. Available in Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Grey and Pearl Mirage White colour schemes, Suzuki Access 125 drum brake with alloy wheel variant is priced at Rs 59,891 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new Access 125 drum brake with alloy wheel variant is also available in the recently-launched Access 125 Special Edition (SE) model in Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White paint options and is priced at Rs 61,590 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).