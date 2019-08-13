TECH UPDATE; 4 technologies that are shaping the growth of digitization in India

1 . OTT ( OVER THE TOP PLATFORMS)

It is estimated that the OTT revenue will reach 1.7 billion by 2023

netflix, amazone prime , hotstar can be considered as OTT platforms and they have surely over took the entertainment sector.

Fast mobile network connection and high packet data will add to the growth of such OTT platorms.

2. UPI ( Online Mobile Banking)

UPI which is commonly known as Unified Payment Interface is allowing the people to bank from anywhere.

According to the reports there has been 754.54 million payments through UPI in 2019 and the amount moved is 1, 46 , 566 crore.

All you need is a good smart phone and good internet connection.

3.ePATHSALA

NEW tech which help the students, teachers and parents to keep educational materials such as text books and other tangible sources as their device could support.

Eassy to access text books and other e resources.

Anyone can study anything from anywhere.